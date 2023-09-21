Biden to announce first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention

. And following back-to-back shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, the White House worked with a bipartisan coalition in Congress to pass the first gun legislation into law in nearly three decades. That deal, signed by Biden in June 2022, toughened background checks for young gun buyers, helped states implement red flag laws and kept firearms from more domestic violence offenders. The following month, the Senate confirmed the first director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms since 2013.

Since taking office, the president has taken a slew of executive actions, and his administration has invested in

Nevertheless, there have been 504 mass shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed during 2023 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gun safety groups have pressed Biden to focus on the implementation of the hallmark gun legislation, and have argued that such an office would help with coordination across federal agencies.

“A White House office of gun violence prevention would build on the already tremendous record of President Biden and Vice President Harris on gun safety,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of Giffords. “This has been a top priority of ours for years, and it would provide an important center of gravity for leadership across the administration as the President and Vice President implement the historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and continue to push Congress to pass legislation to save lives. The hiring of Greg and Rob would show how seriously this administration takes its responsibility to address this crisis.”

The timing of Biden’s announcement comes as his presidential reelection campaign ramps up. The new office will present an opportunity for the president to point to his action on gun safety at a time when Congress is unlikely to pass additional legislation, potentially increasing enthusiasm among key voting blocs, including young people.