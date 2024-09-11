Biden Urged to Posthumously Pardon Ethel Rosenberg, Communist Spy Who Leaked Nuclear Secrets to Soviets

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Biden is being urged to posthumously pardon Ethel Rosenberg, the Jewish communist spy who together with her husband Julius Rosenberg leaked America’s nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union.

Rosenberg’s sons are basically claiming she’s a modern-day Leo Frank.

From AP News, “Declassified memo from US codebreaker sheds light on Ethel Rosenberg’s Cold War spy case”:

A top U.S. government codebreaker who decrypted secret Soviet communications during the Cold War concluded that Ethel Rosenberg knew about her husband’s activities but “did not engage in the work herself,” according to a recently declassified memo that her sons say proves their mother was not a spy and should lead to her exoneration in the sensational 1950s atomic espionage case. The previously unreported assessment written days after Rosenberg’s arrest and shown to The Associated Press adds to the questions about the criminal case against Rosenberg, who along with her husband, Julius, was put to death in 1953 after being convicted of conspiring to steal secrets about the atomic bomb for the Soviet Union. The couple maintained their innocence until the end, and their sons, Robert and Michael Meeropol, have worked for decades to establish that their mother was falsely implicated in spying. The brothers consider the memo a smoking gun and are urging President Joe Biden to issue a formal proclamation saying she was wrongly convicted and executed. Historians have long regarded Julius Rosenberg as a Soviet spy. But questions about Ethel Rosenberg’s role have simmered for years, dividing those who side with the Meeropols and say she had zero role in espionage from some historians who contend there’s evidence she supported her husband’s activities. The handwritten memo from Meredith Gardner, a linguist and codebreaker for what later became known as the National Security Agency, cites decrypted Soviet communications in concluding that Ethel Rosenberg knew about Julius’ espionage work “but that due to ill health she did not engage in the work herself.”

I can’t find a copy of the text anywhere but the AP later clarifies that the memo appeared to be just a short summary of what was known about the Soviet spy ring at the time.

Ethel Rosenberg went on trial with her husband months after the memo was written despite Gardner’s assessment, which the Meeropols believe would have been available to FBI and Justice Department officials investigating and prosecuting the case. “This puts it on both sides of the Atlantic — in other words, both the KGB and the NSA ended up agreeing that Ethel was not a spy,” Robert Meeropol said in an interview. “And so we have a situation in which a mother of two young children was executed as a master atomic spy when she wasn’t a spy at all.” The Meeropols recently obtained the Aug. 22, 1950, memo from the NSA through a Freedom of Information Act request and provided it to the AP. “This piece of documentation, juxtaposing my father’s work with her not doing the work, it seems to me nails it,” Michael Meeropol said.

To their credit, the AP pointed out how this is all bulls**t:

The document was written more than a week after Ethel Rosenberg’s arrest — her husband was arrested a month earlier — presumably to summarize what was known about a Soviet spy ring operating in the U.S. at the height of the Cold War and associated with the development of the atomic bomb. It refers to Julius Rosenberg, who worked as a civil engineer, by his Soviet code names — first “Antenna” and later “Liberal” — and characterizes him as a recruiting agent for Soviet intelligence. In a separate paragraph titled, “Mrs. Julius Rosenberg,” Gardner describes a decoded message as saying Ethel Rosenberg was a “party member” and “devoted wife” who knew of her husband’s work but didn’t engage in it. Harvey Klehr, a now-retired Emory University historian, said this week that the memo notwithstanding, his position is that Ethel Rosenberg conspired to commit espionage even if she did not spy herself or have access to classified information. “Ethel may not have been a spy — that is, she might not have actually passed on classified information — but she was an active participant in her husband’s spy network, not just someone who happened to agree with her husband about politics,” Klehr wrote in a 2021 piece for Mosaic Magazine. Another historian, Mark Kramer of Harvard University, said this week that the interpretation of the Russian communication was debatable and that in any event other documents contain “damning evidence” of Ethel Rosenberg’s involvement in spying, and her participation in tasks, even “if she was not directly participating in the way Julius Rosenberg was.”

Look for Biden to issue a pardon on his last day in office the same way Trump pardoned convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard’s Israeli handler Aviem Sella (along with other Chabad super criminals) on his last day in office.

Bill Clinton similarly pardoned Weather Underground terrorists Susan Rosenberg and Linda Evans along with supercriminals Marc Rich (ne Marcell David Reich) and Harvey Weinig on his last day in office.

The Anti-Defamation League managed to get Leo Frank posthumously pardoned in 1986 despite his being guilty as sin and it wouldn’t shock me if similar happened here.