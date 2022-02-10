Biden White House in Panic Mode over Truckers – Psaki Claims Freedom Convoy is More Disruptive Than the Authoritarian Mandates They’re Protesting

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

As thousands of truckers continue to protest, disrupting the supply chain by shutting down major ports of entry across the northern US border, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to slander the protesters during Wednesday’s press briefing by claiming that the grassroots movement has become more of a disruption than the freedom-crushing mandates that they are protesting.

In response to a reporter’s question about the Biden administration’s plan to handle the gridlock on the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit crossing, which is used to transport an estimated $450 million in goods each day, Psaki downplayed the effect of the protesters, claiming that they are not the cause for the “congestion.”

Yes, really – The blockade of truckers is not the primary reason for the bridge shutdown is seriously what they are going with. And in a prepared statement, no less.

It’s all falling apart, and the White House knows it.

“Well let me first start by saying I know there’s been some suggestion, not by reporters necessarily at all, but, that this congestion is related to the vaccine requirements. It’s not… but the protests going on across Canada which have spread to a bridge, are leading to sporadic congestion and blockages.

“I would, just going back to my point I was trying to make, is that across what we’ve seen, with these requirements, is across a range of industries, vaccination requirements have been implemented with no disruptions, have helped increase vaccinations, these requirements help protect more people from COVID, and there has been zero indication across these industries that they would lead to disruptions, including on this policy.” Zero indication? As if the Trucking Companies haven’t been warning for months that a Trucker mandate would “devastate the economy.” What a convenient piece of information to ignore. It’s almost as if they are trying to spin a narrative or something.

On the other hand, despite claiming that the truckers have little to do with the current standstill, Psaki adds that the freedom convoy participants have become more of a disruption to everyday life than the arbitrary restrictions that have been placed on citizens for disobeying the tyrannical public health regime.

Psaki continues by claiming the current regime, “of course,” “as you know” (really have to hammer it home), support the right to freedom of speech and protest, but – and that’s an awfully damning ‘but’ – apparently not if they begin to impact the regime’s bottom line:

“We of course, support, as you know, the right to freedom of speech and protest. But, while we do see some of these congestions due to protests this is clear that these disruptions have broadened in scope beyond the vaccine requirement implementation. Beyond that, we are of course in touch with our Canadian counterparts, but I don’t have any updates in terms of specific steps.”

Kind of the point, no? The elitist hacks who have been parroting the Covid fear porn for years have enjoyed the hypocritical protection of their status, galavanting around maskless while the ‘common folk’ around them are forced to work with their faces covered, or, worse yet, have been purged from their ability to make a living completely because of the vaccine mandates.

Throughout the pandemic, elites have felt little disruption at all, but the trucker convoy’s civil disobedience is finally hitting them where it hurts – their wallets.

Watch:

Psaki on Freedom Convoy: "We of course support, as you know, the right to freedom of speech and protest, but while we do see some of these congestions due to protests, it is clear that those disruptions have broadened in scope beyond the vaccine requirement implementation" pic.twitter.com/g9IVlgHTgG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2022

Psaki was then asked by another reporter whether or not the administration was aware of the group of truckers that is planning to make its way to Washington DC, and if so, what they were doing to ‘prepare’ for their arrival.

Psaki responded:

“I’d have to check with our team on security preparations. I think what I would just reiterate here is that we know requirements work. We have not seen a disruption, where we have seen disruptions has been related to these convoys and protests. Now, everybody can peacefully protest, we fully support that, but it’s important to note where the disruption is occurring.” Watch: Psaki on potential Freedom Convoy in Washington, DC.: "I'd have to check with our team on security preparations" pic.twitter.com/jxwaxuu6qY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2022 The Trucker Convoy’s, and the people’s, demands are simple – a permanent end to this Covid tyranny. Until that happens, more people will keep showing up to fight for their freedom, which has caused the White House to go into full panic mode – it’s glorious. And it’s all thanks to the Truckers. These brave individuals are HEROES! HONK HONK! Next step, take it to DC.

Gateway Pundit