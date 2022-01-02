BIDEN’S TROJAN HORSE: From Afghanistan and Across the Southern Border, Biden is Bringing Unvetted Military Age Men from Around the Globe Into the US

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Biden is welcoming into the US a Trojan Horse. Whether from Afghanistan or across the Southern border, America is being invaded by military-age men from foreign countries.

We saw Biden bringing into the US planeloads of military-age men from Afghanistan, none of whom were likely vetted or screened for terrorist affiliations.

Yesterday we reported on a flight on ‘World Atlantic’ that departed El Paso and landed in Allentown, PA. This flight was full of illegal immigrants.

We received a comment from a reader that shared the following:

Yesterday, two flights departed from San Diego, one to Alexandria, LA and the other to Houston, TX. These planes were filled with 95% military-age males from the former USSR. A lot are Chechens and Dagestanis. What could possibly go wrong with that?

Joe Biden is bringing unvetted men of military age from unknown places into the US while Americans sleep. This is Biden’s Trojan Horse.

