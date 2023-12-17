A little reminder of when "Israeli" settlers celebrated the burning alive of the Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh back in 2015. They stabbed a photo of a murdered boy while dancing and singing some Psalm verses that they're hungry and waiting for more! #BeforeOct7 #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/W7S4FUKi05
— Ania Lewandovska🔻 (@Anna_AnninaEl) December 15, 2023
2 thoughts on “A little reminder of when “Israeli” settlers celebrated the burning alive of the Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh back in 2015. They stabbed a photo of a murdered boy while dancing and singing some Psalm verses that they’re hungry and waiting for more!”
What RFK is spewing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3syHj9H-rs
.
In their own words:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5mhrmIL191Kh/
.