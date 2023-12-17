A little reminder of when “Israeli” settlers celebrated the burning alive of the Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh back in 2015. They stabbed a photo of a murdered boy while dancing and singing some Psalm verses that they’re hungry and waiting for more!

