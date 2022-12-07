Bill Gates will join Fauci this week to dictate U.S. government health ‘priorities for the future’

Bill Gates is taking a short break from his efforts to depopulate the planet to join the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Thursday as their “special guest.”

Tune in Dec 8-9 for a packed #NIH ACD meeting! Discussions to include efforts to enhance peer review, promote an open data ecosystem, catalyze novel alternative methods and much more. Also, make sure to tune in for our special guest @BillGates. Agenda: https://t.co/5J83mS45I8 — NIH Office of Science Policy (@NIH_OSP) December 6, 2022

Both Gates and Anthony Fauci will participate in the annual meeting convened by the Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD) of the National Institutes of Health.

The ACD is comprised mostly of academics who act as stooges for a variety of interests. Committee members vote on resource allocation and NIH regulation and policy, and can help facilitate government funding for several endeavors.

According to an agenda obtained by The Dossier, Gates will speak about “Perspectives on the Current Cooperation with NIH and Priorities for the Future.” In short, Gates will provide a roadmap for what he wants them to focus on, and he will tie future funding to his personal priorities.

After the Gates address, retiring government bureaucrat Anthony Fauci will discuss “Pandemic Preparedness and Response: Lessons from COVID-19.”

Gates has long played a significant role in influencing U.S. Government Health policy. During COVID Hysteria times, Gates and the “health” institutions he controls completely monopolized the public response to the crisis, especially U.S. policy.

It was a pleasure to welcome Bill Gates & our scientific partners at @gatesfoundation to the 7th #NIH/Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation workshop. Today we discussed pandemic preparedness & how innovations resulting from #COVID19 research may be applied to other #globalhealth needs. — Lawrence A. Tabak (@NIHDirector) November 9, 2020

The NIH’s specific history with Gates goes back many years. The Microsoft founder has acted to assume more and more regulatory capture over the government agency through Gates-funded “public-private partnerships” to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hosted @BillGates & @gatesfoundation at #NIH for discussions to shape future innovations like vaccine development&point of care diagnostics pic.twitter.com/aSREaGMZ1h — Lawrence A. Tabak (@NIHDirector) June 3, 2017

