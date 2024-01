This is just the latest in a Costco-sized bag of breadcrumbs collected over the years suggesting that Epstein – and Ghislaine Maxwell (whose father was suspected Mossad) – was running a massive honeypot operation to gain leverage over wealthy individuals and politicians.

Larry Summers, Jeffery Epstein, Bill Gates

“I think he’s engaged in blackmail,” one Epstein researcher told NY Mag in 2019. ”

The reason I think this is that I read the Palm Beach police report when they did the search warrant. Epstein had advanced warning they were coming, so he scrubbed the place as much as he could, but he left wires and audiovisual cables for uploading video files to computers, and I guess the Palm Beach Police themselves installed some of his audiovisual surveillance equipment in his residence — it’s a service they apparently do, putting in security cameras for residents. And some of his victims, like Virginia Roberts, in her court filings, said that Epstein remarked to her that “information is king,” and mentioned that Bill Clinton was there because “he owes me a favor.” He bragged that that’s how powerful he was. So I suspect, based on that evidence, that’s it’s likely, since that’s the way Epstein operates, is he uses information to his advantage.

In 2019, former Israeli spy and alleged “handler” of Robert Maxwell, Ari Ben-Menashe, told the authors of the book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales” that Epstein ran a “complex intelligence operation” at the behest of Mossad, Summit News reported at the time:

Believing that Epstein planned to marry his daughter, Maxwell introduced him and Ghislaine Maxwell to Ben-Menashe’s Mossad circle.

“Maxwell sort of started liking him, and my theory is that Maxwell felt that this guy is going for his daughter,” Ben-Menashe said. “He felt that he could bless him with some work and help him out in like a paternal [way].”

Israeli intelligence bosses gave the green light and Epstein then became a Mossad asset.

“They were agents of the Israeli Intelligence Services,” said Ben-Menashe.

When it became clear that Epstein wasn’t very competent at doing much else, his primary role became “blackmailing American and other political figures.”