Bombshell: IRS Job Applicants Must Be Prepared “To Use Deadly Force” As Agency Looks to Hire 360 Armed Agents by Linda Spina

Americans For Tax Reform founder and president Grover Norquist sat down with One America News’ John Hines to discuss the IRS’ plan to hire armed special agents in all 50 states.

Under the section outlining the duties of the agents in the job description, it reads “must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.”

Hines asked Norquist to explain why the IRS would need to hire 360 armed agents.

“Well, we’ve always had a little question about the fact that the IRS, when investigated, owns 4,600 guns, some shotguns, some rifles, mostly pistols, and 5 million rounds of ammunition,” Norquist said.

“They don’t have that many people in the IRS today; they may get them soon; who are qualified to handle weapons or whose job description includes that.

“Why are they stockpiling guns and ammo? Okay, that’s usually what they go after some strange guy in the woods and say look at what a crazy person. He’s got 5 million rounds of ammunition,” Norquist continued.

He then pointed to the fact that the IRS wants applicants to know they have to be prepared to kill. “They don’t even do that in ads for the Marines, you know.”

The job posting says that the special agents can lawfully “[c]arry a firearm; must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations; must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.”

Such agents must be “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

Special agents must adhere to a standard of fitness deemed “necessary [for them] to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.”

Hines pointed out that “typically, people don’t think of people who have tax problems as being violent in any way or opposing people with violence.”

“So why is the IRS telling they have to use deadly force or have armed agents to do an audit or approach taxpayers?” Hines asked.

“There’s no good reason for it. It makes you feel important,” Norquist said, adding that the IRS wants guns because other agencies have guns.

It’s all about intimidation,” he said.

The Americans for Tax Reform president cited statistics from the Inspector General showing that more than 50% of the time that IRS agents’ guns go off, they didn’t mean to do so. “Half are accidental.”

Norquist noted that the IRS has made no effort to fix this problem by properly training its agents to use guns.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 granted $80 billion to the IRS over ten years to supposedly go after the “millionaires and billionaires” for tax evasion.

Critics point out that the rich can afford to hire the best tax lawyers and accountants to ensure they stay within U.S. tax laws. The middle class will bear the brunt of the IRS crackdown.

The additional $80 billion going to the agency will do nothing to address necessary reforms.