Book of Palestine from 1722… written 226 years before the Rothschilds invented Israel…🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/DzvcrAw5n3
— Pelham (@Resist_05) June 24, 2024
One thought on “Book of Palestine from 1722… written 226 years before the Rothschilds invented Israel…”
Overwhelming. What a treasure. I had a welling up of emotion looking at this, not just because of the antiquity, but the history it tells. I wanted to hold that book close to my heart. Maybe it’s that it holds some of the beginnings of a people who won’t back down. It took a while to take it in in terms of modern-day geography but I eventually found the great seas, Jerusalem, and of course, Gaza. What I would give to hold that book/relic. Overwhelming.
