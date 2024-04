BREAKING: A grand jury declines to indict Mario Young (17) for shoplifting and then shooting and kiIIing the store clerk.

Activists claim that Mr. Young acted in self defense since the clerk chased after them, asking for the stolen items back.

The 2nd teen was never even… pic.twitter.com/tpLOxNekwC

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 18, 2024