BREAKING: Biden admin appoints Clapper, Brennan, Kolbe—who called Hunter Biden laptop ‘Russian disinfo’—to new ‘Homeland Intelligence Experts Group’

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the creation of the Homeland Intelligence Experts group, which contains 17 members.

This group will “provide advice and perspectives on intelligence and national security efforts to the Office of Intelligence and Analysis and the Office of Counterterrorism Coordinator to support DHS’ vital work to protect our country,” according to the press release.

Included in this group of private-sector “experts” are three former officials who signed onto the October 2020 letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation.”

CNN National Security Analyst and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Senior Fellow and of the Intelligence Project and former CIA Operations Officer Paul Kolbe, and Fordham University School of Law Distinguished Fellow and former CIA Director John Brennan were all named to the “Experts Group.”

“The Experts Group will provide DHS with a wide range of views and perspectives, with a membership that includes former senior intelligence officials, journalists, and prominent human rights and civil liberties advocates,” the press release states.

The group will meet four times per year, and will “leverage the expertise of each member to provide input on I&A’s most complex problems and challenges, including terrorism, fentanyl, transborder issues, and emerging technology.”

“The security of the American people depends on our capacity to collect, generate, and disseminate actionable intelligence to our federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, campus, and private sector partners,” said Mayorkas. “I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for dedicating their exceptional expertise, experience, and vision to our critical mission.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.