BREAKING: Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has spent years been persecuted by Trudeau’s government for violating covid mandates, was just sentenced to 60 days in jail for the crime of “mischief” for giving a 10 minute speech to the Canadian trucker convoy (pictured here).

BREAKING: Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has spent years been persecuted by Trudeau’s government for violating covid mandates, was just sentenced to 60 days in jail for the crime of “mischief” for giving a 10 minute speech to the Canadian trucker convoy (pictured here).… pic.twitter.com/npmYkVlzI0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet