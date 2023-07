BREAKING: European Commissioner Thierry Breton announces that from August 25, social networks will be obliged to immediately delete “hateful content” or “which call for revolt” under penalty of being cut off on the territory

BREAKING: European Commissioner Thierry Breton announces that from August 25, social networks will be obliged to immediately delete “hateful content” or “which call for revolt” under penalty of being cut off on the territory ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/OmSeBwFoxe — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 10, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet