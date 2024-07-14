BREAKING: Eyewitness tells BBC that he informed police, Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle.
He was ignored. pic.twitter.com/Cvfb7znZtZ
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2024
One thought on “BREAKING: Eyewitness tells BBC that he informed police, Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle. He was ignored.”
Sorry but if I seen someone that looked like this wearing a Trump visor I would ignore him myself, in fact I would ignore him to the point of getting the hell away from him. These Trumptards scare me.