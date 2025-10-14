BREAKING: Freed photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, kidnapped on March 18, 2024, during Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, spoke after nearly 20 months in captivity, expressing shock at global silence.

⚡️BREAKING: Freed photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, kidnapped on March 18, 2024, during Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, spoke after nearly 20 months in captivity, expressing shock at global silence.
“For two years I was starved, I went in starving and came out… pic.twitter.com/lRWTxGaQlL
Who will hear him? Who will understand that he was in the enemy’s clutches? He was in the belly of the beast. Like Dante, he told us what he saw, but unlike Dante, he suffered all the torture of the hell they wielded. He saw the heart of hell. Who will understand?
