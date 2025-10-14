BREAKING: Freed photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, kidnapped on March 18, 2024, during Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, spoke after nearly 20 months in captivity, expressing shock at global silence.

⚡️BREAKING: Freed photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, kidnapped on March 18, 2024, during Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, spoke after nearly 20 months in captivity, expressing shock at global silence.

“For two years I was starved, I went in starving and came out… pic.twitter.com/lRWTxGaQlL

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) October 13, 2025