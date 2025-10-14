Israel violates ceasefire with deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza

By The Cradle

The Israeli army killed several Palestinians in Gaza on 14 October despite the new ceasefire agreement which has taken effect across the strip.

In total, nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli ceasefire violations, Palestinian media reports said. Three bodies arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, while another six arrived at Gaza City’s Baptist hospital.

An Israeli quadcopter targeted civilians in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood while they were inspecting their homes.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas in Jabalia and Al-Tarans, accompanied by gunfire. There was also gunfire reported in the Al-Tahlia area of Khan Yunis in south Gaza.

Additionally, a group of young men near Al-Fukhari, east of Khan Yunis, was targeted by Israeli forces, resulting in one death.

The Israeli army announced that it killed five Palestinians on Tuesday. It said the they had crossed the Yellow Line, where Israeli forces withdrew to as part of an initial pullout stipulated in the ceasefire deal’s map.

The army said it acted to “remove the threat,” claiming the Palestinians refused to disperse.

“The IDF calls on Gaza residents to follow its instructions and not to approach the troops deployed in the area,” the army statement added.

A DropSite News report published on 13 October found that Israeli forces carried out a deliberate campaign of arson across Gaza City immediately after the ceasefire was declared.

According to the investigation, soldiers from the Golani, Givati, Nahal, Kfir, and newly created ultra-Orthodox Hashmonaim brigades set fire to homes, shops, and infrastructure on 9–10 October as they pulled out from the city.

As part of the first withdrawal, the Israeli army has left Gaza’s population centers.

The map does not envision a full Israeli withdrawal, with the final stage being a pullout towards the Gaza border, where a buffer zone would be established until the strip is “terror-free.”

Tuesday’s attacks in Gaza came shortly after the release of the bodies of four deceased Israeli captives by Hamas.

A day earlier, Tel Aviv received all 20 living captives and released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal was signed during an Egyptian-US-hosted summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.