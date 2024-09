BREAKING: Israeli forces opened fire on Journalists wearing visible “PRESS” vests whilst they were covering an Israeli raid on the town of Qabatiya, in the West Bank. Targeting Journalists is against International Law.

⚡️BREAKING: Israeli forces opened fire on Journalists wearing visible "PRESS" vests whilst they were covering an Israeli raid on the town of Qabatiya, in the West Bank. Targeting Journalists is against International Law. pic.twitter.com/NWihSYhbtw — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) September 19, 2024

