BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to… pic.twitter.com/NDFX17r4vU
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2023
Posted: September 18, 2023
This should make everyone very mad. Let’s just say that 7,000,000 Illegals have poured across our border since Obiden Regime opened it wide. Each one is getting paid $2,200/ month, plus free education and healthcare. Taxpayers are funding an additional $16.8 Billion/ month to these Illegals in payments alone.