BREAKING REPORT: Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] ADMITS it is currently overseeing a RECORD 5.7 MILLION MIGRANTS in the United States..
President Biden now wants to provide ‘medical services and housing’ to all.
“Release and Reporting Management” [RRM] program:… pic.twitter.com/vtXnZxXOkx
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 12, 2023
Posted: October 12, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “BREAKING REPORT: Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] ADMITS it is currently overseeing a RECORD 5.7 MILLION MIGRANTS in the United States..”
a month? there is already 10s of million over the last each umpteen decades