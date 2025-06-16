BREAKING: Suspected Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter arrested near his home

By The Post Millennial

The suspect in the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers, a brutal attack that left two dead and two others critically injured, was captured Sunday evening following an intense manhunt.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested in Sibley County after identifying himself to law enforcement officers searching the area. Officials described his capture as the result of “relentless and determined police work.” A photo posted by the Ramsey County Sheriff shows Boelter in custody with the caption: “The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together, along with support from the community, justice is one step closer.”

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park. He is also believed to have shot State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin residence. Both survived the attack but sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The Hennepin County District Court charged Boelter with four felony counts of second-degree murder with intent. According to the complaint, Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman. All charges are felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years due to the use of a firearm.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), said that officials had located Boelter’s vehicle and a hat believed to belong to him in the area. Evans noted that Boelter was being pursued on both federal and local warrants, and urged residents to report any suspicious activity. According to Fox News, Boelter “verbally” identified himself to authorities searching for him in the area on Sunday evening.

Authorities said the attack was premeditated. Boelter allegedly showed up at the lawmakers’ homes wearing a police-style uniform and a mask to carry out the shootings.

Inside Boelter’s vehicle, investigators found protest flyers bearing the slogan “No Kings,” a phrase tied to recent nationwide protests against President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Multiple “No Kings” protests scheduled across Minnesota on Saturday were abruptly canceled after the shootings made headlines.

Boelter also reportedly left behind a manifesto and was revealed to have previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, having been appointed in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz.