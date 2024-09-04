BREAKING: Teacher Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to endorse and affirm transgender ideology.
Judge Barry O’Donnell, who made almost €400,000 from 2016-2018 representing TUSLA as a barrister, ordered his arrest.
TUSLA is the Irish State ‘Child… pic.twitter.com/Ni8xLSRS7a
— Enoch Burke (@EnochBurke) September 2, 2024
One thought on “BREAKING: Teacher Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to endorse and affirm transgender ideology.”
This is his 4th arrest for trying to protect children from poisoning and mutilation. Yes, taking a stand is good, but fighting and stopping the bast*rds is better.
