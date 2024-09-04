BREAKING: Teacher Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to endorse and affirm transgender ideology.

Judge Barry O’Donnell, who made almost €400,000 from 2016-2018 representing TUSLA as a barrister, ordered his arrest.

TUSLA is the Irish State ‘Child… pic.twitter.com/Ni8xLSRS7a

