BREAKING: TikTok influencer who adopted 9 boys sentenced to 135 years for s*xually ab*sing them

By Dom Lucre

Hayim Nissim Cohen was a TikTok influencer who had taken in nine adoptive sons and documented their lives.

But after one of the children called into a random Podcast telling the world what was happening off-camera, causing police to arrest Cohen.

Cohen, 40, was given four 40-year sentences and a 15-year sentence by district Judge Danilo Lacayo.