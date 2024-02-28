BREAKING: US Army slashes 24,000 jobs amid lack of new recruits

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, the United States Army revealed that it has made the decision to slash 24,000 jobs as it struggles to hire new recruits.

The cuts will mostly impact positions that are already vacant and won’t impact soldiers who are currently employed.

According to Fox News, documents show that the counterinsurgency sector, which grew during the US’ involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq but are relatively unnecessary today, is among the areas where cuts were made.

“The Army is not asking current soldiers to leave,” a spokesperson said. “As the Army builds back end strength over the next few years, most installations will likely see an increase in the number of soldiers actually stationed there.”