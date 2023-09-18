BREAKING: US Govt asks for public assistance in locating $80 million F-35 jet that went missing after ‘mishap’

By The Post Millennial

After a pilot ejected during a “mishap” on Sunday afternoon, the US military is still looking for a missing $80 million F-35.

Joint Base Charleston posted on Facebook that personnel from the base and “…Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (MCAS Beaufort SC) are responding to a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.”

“The pilot ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition. Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35.”

According to the statement, “Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.”

The base asked that the public “…cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues,” adding, “Anyone with information about the jet’s whereabouts is urged to contact JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.”