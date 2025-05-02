BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre’s father says she did not commit suicide: ‘Somebody got to her’

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

The father of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well-known victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has said that his daughter did not commit suicide after her body was found in her Australian home last week.

According to the New York Post, Sky Roberts refuted the claim that she took her own life. “No way,” Roberts told Piers Morgan during an interview. “I can’t believe that this is happening. It’s just, it’s impossible. And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

Last week, Giuffre, 41, was found dead in her Neergabby, Australia home, and family members said that she had killed herself.

“As someone who actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it, that she was helping a lot of other young girls that were feeling the pain of what goes on with people like that… I think she’s strong, very strong, and that’s why I don’t think she committed suicide,” Roberts added. “She had too much to live for. She had her foundation,” he added in reference to Giuffre’s work to end exploitation.

The comments from Roberts come after Giuffre’s lawyer also expressed doubts that she had committed suicide. When speaking to reporters, Karrie Louden, who has been Giuffre’s legal representation since January, said that Giuffre showed “no signs” of wanting to commit suicide and had plans for the future.

“She [Virginia] wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. There were plans that she had for the future,” Louden said.

Louden later added, “I’m a defense lawyer, so I don’t like to speculate about things. I like beyond reasonable doubt. Until the evidence is in, we’re just, you know, drawing conclusions. Officially, the police told me nothing. They didn’t even confirm that she was dead. That’s how little information the police have provided to me.”

Authorities in Australia spent 12 hours collecting evidence at the scene and concluded that Giuffre died by suicide through a medication overdose. While toxicology reports have yet to be finalized, officials have confirmed her death and have stated that no foul play is suspected.