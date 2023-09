BREAKING: With opposition in Congress, Biden issues memorandum granting new powers to the Secretary of State to provide $128 million in assistance to Ukraine without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

BREAKING: With opposition in Congress, Biden issues memorandum granting new powers to the Secretary of State to provide $128 million in assistance to Ukraine without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.… pic.twitter.com/qbBV3MM8Zs — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 21, 2023

