Bronx daycare owner, neighbor charged with murder of 1-year-old after apparent fentanyl poisoning

By Darian Douraghy – The Postmillennial

A person who owns a daycare in the Bronx, along with their neighbor, was arrested by police Saturday after a set of children were reportedly exposed to fentanyl, with a 21-month-old boy ultimately dying and three other children falling ill.

Grei Mendez De Ventura, the 36-year-old owner of Divino Nino, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were booked Saturday and given 11 charges, which include depraved-indifference murder, assault and child endangerment after the horrific incident that also sent three children to the hospital, according to police.

An additional suspect is still being pursued.

The Morris Avenue daycare was opened up by Ventura in May, with the business passing a surprise annual inspection on Sept. 6, according to the New York Post.

Police searches of an apartment used by the facility uncovered almost an entire kilo of fentanyl as well as a kilo press, an object often used to mix fentanyl with either cocaine or heroin, per responding officials.

First responders reportedly said that the children had shown symptoms of opioid exposure, prompting them to administer Narcan in an effort to save their lives.

“She started saying that the kids were dying, and then I saw one of the kids laying down and he wasn’t responding, and then the lady came out with the other child trying to make him respond, but he wasn’t responding,” stated Mel Ramirez, a witness.

When first responders first arrived at the facility, at least two of the children were in cardiac arrest, according to authorities.

Nicholas, the 21-month-old baby, tragically died at the Montefiore Hospital following his alleged exposure.

Authorities report that one of the children, a 2-year-old, appeared to show signs of drug exposure after being picked up from the daycare center shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. The child’s mother reportedly rushed him to Bronxcare Hospital after he was found unresponsive. Police report that the child is currently recovering.