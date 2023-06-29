Buried Bombshell: Tennis World Rocked as FIFTEEN “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open by J.D. Rucker

Tennis fans are upset and the sporting world is reeling after an unprecedented number of players either withdrew or retired from the Miami Open this week. A total of 15 players were unable to finish, including the male and female favorites to win.

The tennis world reacted with shock after favorites Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner had to retire during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Badosa, soon to be the number three in the world, became unwell during her match against Jessica Pegula and left the court in tears.

Badosa, who was comforted by her American opponent, decided to stop after consultation with her physiotherapist. Pegula reached the semifinals of the Miami tennis tournament for the first time in her career after Badosa’s resignation, reported Yahoo Sports.

In the men’s tournament, the Italian phenomenon Jannik Sinner was forced to withdraw. He gave up after 22 minutes in the game against Francisco Cerundolo, the number 103 in the world ranking. “When I served at 3-1 and 30-0, I saw him bend over. It was very strange,” Cerundolo said during an interview. “I hope he’s okay, he’s a great player.”

The 23-year-old Argentinian surprisingly reached the semifinals with his first participation in the master tournament in Miami.

It was the second game in a row that ended prematurely for the tennis fans. Fans reacted with shock to the bizarre tennis day. “What is going on?” someone asked.

Nobody is pointing to the obvious. All of the players must be “fully vaccinated” in order to compete. Just as we’ve noted for several months, most major sports have been hit with “inexplicable” medical conditions popping up in young and otherwise healthy athletes, including our report that three cyclists fell in March alone.

Folks, this is the jab. There is no other viable possibility, especially when we consider how even the CDC and other agencies have acknowledge the Covid “vaccines” cause increases in heart problems for young people, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart attacks.

There has never been as much gaslighting and propaganda geared towards covering up the truth than with these injections. Leaders across the country and around the world have so much wrapped into the vaccines, one has to wonder who’s pulling the strings. Some of it is personal; any politician who comes out with the truth about the jabs will be pushed out of office faster than Will Smith’s exit from Hollywood’s elite club. The same is true for journalists. Corporate media is just as invested and possibly even more complicit in spreading the lies.

But it may be worse than that. Like so many things we’ve witnessed over the last three years, there appears to be a coordinated effort to suppress the truth. Pandemic Panic Theater is still in action despite the odd February push by Democrats to lift most face mask and vaccine mandates. There are already talks of 5th and 6th jabs even as the 4th jab gets rolled out in the United States.

Is this all part of The Great Reset agenda? Is it all about control? Depopulation? The answer to all three questions is very likely, “Yes.”

These injections are dangerous. Athletes across the globe are falling. Average people are experiencing horrible adverse reactions. Tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of people are dying from them. It could even be millions; the data is so obscured. All the while, politicians and corporate media are pretending it all away is if there’s nothing to see here.

Link to original article