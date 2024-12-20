California District Attorney Forced to Address Male Rapist with ‘Correct She/Her’ Pronouns in Court

By Jason Walsh – The Daily Fetched

A California District Attorney, including witnesses and victims, was forced to use a convicted male rapist’s “she” and “her” pronouns in court.

Biological male Tremaine Carroll, 51, who identifies as female, was incarcerated in a women’s prison after being charged with raping women inmates.

Carroll faces charges including two felony counts of forcible rape and one count of dissuading a witness.

Carroll asked his attorney to require the prosecutor to refer to him by his “preferred pronouns” during a preliminary hearing in Madera, California.

However, Madera County DA Eric DuTemple objected to the request and was told he could file a brief, and the judge would consider his arguments later.

But the judge later ruled that DuTemple has to refer to the alleged male rapist as “she/her” during the court proceedings.

According to court documents:

“On or about January 30, 2024, in the County of Madera, State of California, the crime of Forcible Rape … was committed in that TREMAINE D CARROLL did unlawfully have and accomplish an act of sexual intercourse with a person, to wit, Jane Doe, not against said person’s will, by means of force, violence, duress, menace and fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury on said person and another.”

“One of the alleged victims of the Jan. 30 incident is a biological female, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, who said Carroll attacked her in the shower at the Central California Women’s Facility and raped her. The complaint also mentions another unidentified victim. Carroll has since been transferred to Kern Valley State Prison, a male-only facility in Delano, online records show,” Fox reported.

Carroll was the public face of California’s Senate Bill 132, the “Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act,” according to the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), which was introduced by radical Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener and signed into law by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The bill allows biological males to be housed in a facility consistent with their gender identity and “self-identify” as women.

The bill also allows men to be placed in female prisons regardless of their surgical status.

Carroll has a disturbing criminal history dating back to 1988, which includes grand theft of property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He committed his first- and second-strike offences under California’s Three Strikes Law in a crime including kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault, including three counts of kidnapping for ransom, two counts of robbery, and three counts of “oral copulation in concert by force.” After SB 132’s passage, Carroll began referring to himself as “she” and a “trans woman,” and in August 2021, and was placed in the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF). Carroll used “he” and “him” pronouns while in prison and continued to accrue rule violations between 2001 and 2015, including failing to obey orders, drug possession and fighting with other inmates. Founder and executive director of Women II Women, Amie Ichikawa, told the outlet, “Tremaine has a long history of filing lawsuits against the department, tons of lawsuits. He is constantly writing inmate complaints about everyone and anyone he can have a negative impact on.”