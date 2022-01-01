California man had rifle, TikTok ‘hit list’ naming Biden, former presidents on way to White House, feds say

A recently fired California grocery store worker was arrested in Iowa last week after he was found with a TikTok “hit list” filled with the of names of political and public figures, including President Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a haphazard plan to “combat evil demons in the White House,” according to court records.
Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was taken into custody on Dec. 21 following a traffic stop in Cass County. A sheriff’s deputy initially stopped Xiong for speeding, driving aggressively and weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80.
During a search of the vehicle, sheriff’s Sgt. Tyler Shiels found an AR-15 style rifle, which Xiong admitted to possessing beforehand, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, medical kits, body armor, food and cash, according to a six-page criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Iowa and unsealed Wednesday.
Xiong, a Merced resident, also had the White House address on a GPS device. Shiels said the vehicle looked very “lived in” and that Xiong noted he had been fired from his job. He said he was traveling to “see things because it is unknown how long he has here on earth” and that a hotel in Washington D.C., would not be necessary.
He also made several statements, including his “disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children” and that cash was “ear marked” for funeral expenses.
He was taken into custody and then questioned by the U.S. Secret Service. Courts records said he “believes that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.”
“It is at this time XIONG began assembling the equipment needed to carry out his plan to kill those in power,” Special Agent Justin Larson with the Secret Service wrote in the complaint.
The TikTok “hit list” included 100 videos, authorities said. Xiong said he would kill Biden unless he complied with his unspecified demands. His plan to get into the White House consisted of a “weak spot” he identified during research for his alleged attack.
He planned to use a grappling hook to climb over the perimeter fencing to gain access to the building in an effort to kill those on the list, federal prosecutors said.
“When concluding the interview, XIONG stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his ‘hit list,’” the complaint aid. “He added that if released from custody he would immediately resume traveling to the White House in Washington, DC and ‘do whatever it takes’ to complete his plan.”
“He further stated that he had no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons at the White House,” the document added.
Xiong is charged with making criminal threats against a former president. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-tiktok-hit-list-biden-presidents
11 thoughts on “California man had rifle, TikTok ‘hit list’ naming Biden, former presidents on way to White House, feds say”
Good morning, Jamal.
🙂
.
Lmfao, good morning Galen! C’mon, who’s buying this shit? No one serious enough to make a move would ever put out a “list” nevertheless on something like tik tok. Who the hell needs a list, what was he grocery shopping?
Ha! Maybe he was helping Santa make his list of who was naughty or nice.
.
Related:
Grenade-wielding anti-vaxxer detained at New Year celebration:
https://www.rt.com/news/544952-grenade-vaccine-bulgaria-arrest/
Happy New Year!!
.
If these stories are legit and these aren’t the run of the mill brain dead tools the Intel agencies use, then these are very good signs. It’s only a matter of time
Ever notice how “terrorism” like this is never directed at the government and always at the people? The govts ain’t afraid of this kind of thing because they’re 100% behind it.
I do notice that, and it’s so good that we point it out which makes it become a grand thing, I mean the fact that we are turning things around. That the people are finally beginning to see the real enemy.
.
Ok yeah right, let’s start the new year with some propaganda….!!!
So I guess the new propaganda this year will be the merging of Covid and influenza as well as arresting people who threaten Dumbass Joey in any way.
F$&k Joe Biden!
Cheers!
“…arresting people who threaten Dumbass Joey…”
Don’t you mean Dumbass ‘Brandon‘ creepy Joey (who loves pizza)?
;D
What a nice set up piece for the new year .