California moves to give illegal immigrants up to $150,000 loans for new homes

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

California could be the first state in America to provide illegal immigrants with up to $150,000 in taxpayer-funded loans. This comes amid the Biden-Harris administration‘s ongoing border crisis in combination of lax immigration law enforcement in California.

California Democrats in the state legislature are likely to pass Assembly Bill 1840, which would expand the “California Dream for All” program, renaming it the Home Purchase Assistance Program and allow for illegal immigrants to get 20 percent of a house downpayment up to $150,000, Fox News reported.

Illegal immigrants are also getting plenty of assistance from real citizens in the Democrat-run state of Oregon, where taxpayers are providing direct grants to provide illegals with a downpayment to buy a new home. In California, the illegal immigrants participating in the program must be first-time homebuyers and at least one of the individuals applying for the loan must be a first-generation homebuyer.

The bill is being pushed in the leadup to the 2024 presidential election and after almost four years of an open southern border sponsored by the Biden-Harris administration that has allowed tens of millions of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who has been a notable surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has been ambiguous about his support for the bill. He has yet to say if the legislation will get his signature if the assembly votes to pass it.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Newsom told the outlet that Newsom “doesn’t typically comment on pending legislation. If the bill reaches his desk, the governor will evaluate it on its merits,” the spokesperson said. The Trump campaign told said that the bill is “fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy,” even as Democrats in California have tried to justify the bill.

According to Democratic Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, it is meant to provide noncitizens the same rights as citizens and that approval for the loan “isn’t given out willy nilly to just anybody.”

Harris has addressed housing as an issue problem by proposing a massive housing project financed by the federal government, that includes a $25,000 grant for first-term home buyers. “Kamunism” trended on X soon after she made the proposal.

Democratic Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, who is sponsoring the bill, has suggested that the bill is business as usual because applicants must have a social security number.

“We simply wanted to be as inclusive as possible within our policies so that all who are paying taxes here in our state were able to qualify,” Arambula told Politico. “Without the intentional law that we are introducing, we felt that there were complexities and questions that many in the immigrant community would have.” The Trump campaign told Fox News that this explanation in no way altered its opposition to the California bill.