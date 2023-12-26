Canada To Provide Men With Tampons In Parliament Bathrooms

Canada has recently mandated the provision of free tampons in men’s bathrooms across all federal workplaces, including the iconic Parliament Hill. The policy has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

The amendment to the Canadian Labour Code, first announced in May and implemented on December 15, mandates that menstrual products must be available in all restroom facilities, irrespective of their gender.

The regulations specify that menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked genders. This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products. Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender. Employers must also make sure a covered container for disposal of menstrual products is provided. A disposal container must be placed in each toilet room that has one toilet. In rooms with multiple toilets, a disposal container must be in each toilet stall.

In 2020, Rachel Ettinger initiated the petition, which was later submitted to the House of Commons by her Member of Parliament. “We have to look at menstrual products as a necessity item, just like toilet paper,” she said. “You can’t provide a truly inclusive space for your employees without providing menstrual products.”

Ettinger, the founder of Here For Her, a social enterprise dedicated to health education throughout Canada, collaborated with various organizations to present recommendations to the government for the initiative.

“Not only women or those who identify as women menstruate,” Ettinger said. “Trans men, gender non-conforming and two-spirit folks menstruate as well, and everyone who menstruates deserves to menstruate with dignity.”

As a result, the policy has raised questions about government spending and the prioritization of resources. Many have argued that the move will lead to unnecessary expenses and a misallocation of taxpayer money.

