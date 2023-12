Canadian Journalist, Ian Vandaelle, dropped dead on December 5th at age 33.

Vandaelle was an outspoken advocate for COVID passports and also demanded that unvaxxed Toronto Police Officers be fired.

He also called for the unvaxxed to be placed in concentration camps.

Anyways. pic.twitter.com/erJxecbOdU

— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) December 28, 2023