Candace Owens Wins ‘Anti-Semite of the Year’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is celebrating being crowned “Antisemite of the Year” by the Jewish activist group Stop Antisemitism.

“Obviously I will prepare an acceptance speech for my show tomorrow,” Owens said Sunday on X. “So many people to thank.”

Owens said that everyone is now “fatigued” by cries of “antisemitism.”

Liora Rez’s Stop Antisemitism is one of many doxing groups funded by Israeli-American multimillionaire Adam Milstein, who The Nation notes is “a convicted felon and close associate of the late multibillionaire Israel supporter Sheldon Adelson.”

The fabulously wealthy Zionist funds Rez to get minimum wage workers fired from their jobs for criticizing Israel committing genocide.

Al Jazeera’s documentary “The Lobby – USA” uncovered evidence suggesting Milstein also runs the doxing outfit the Canary Mission.

“Canary Mission acts as a key intelligence asset for the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, a highly secretive intelligence organization that is largely focused on the United States, and the Shin Bet security service,” James Bamford wrote last year in The Nation, insisting the group should be investigated by the FBI.

As I reported last month, the Israeli government threatened Dan Bilzerian, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens that they’re being “monitored” as “engines of antisemitism” for criticizing the Jewish state’s mass slaughter of women and children in Gaza.

Despite being “canceled” by The Daily Wire and demonetized on YouTube for “hate speech” criticizing Jews, Owens’ interview with USS Liberty attack survivor Phil Tourney racked up over 4.5 million views since it came out last week and is now the most popular video on her independent channel.