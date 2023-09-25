Car thieves kill 86-year-old Chicago man, make off with vehicle in broad daylight

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Chicago robbers allegedly shot and killed an 86-year-old man in broad daylight on Saturday while they stole his truck.

Charles Hobson, Sr. was shot in the thigh by a gang of thieves right outside of his home when he reportedly went to retrieve something from his vehicle around 10 am in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Hobson was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, according to ABC 7.

Tamika Wright, Hobson’s neighbor, was stunned by the killing and told ABC 7: “We love each other. We look out for each other, and this could happen to any one of us right outside of our door, and we have no idea what’s coming for us.”

Wright said that the suspects and Hobson’s stolen truck were spotted in the back alley of his home while police were still on the scene.

“Trying to get back into his house, because, I guess, they wanted to know what else they could gain from this robbery,” Tamika said.

According to the outlet, Chicago police took three suspects into custody. Their names have not yet been publicly identified.

Kimberly Buford, another neighbor, added: “It’s just heartbreaking that he’s no longer here for stupidity.”

“He went to get something out the car, and never made it back in the house,” Kimberly said. “It was nothing none of us could’ve done.”

Between January and September of this year alone, 432 people have been killed in Chicago, a database obtained by Chicago-Sun Times shows, Breitbart News reports.

Chicago police said detectives are still investigating this incident and will release more information when it becomes available.