CBS's Lesley Stahl to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff: "What should Israel do to reestablish the good reputation they had? … What about the anti-Semitism?"

Kushner: "If you're partners with Israel, you can benefit, and if you're against Israel, they're a tough opponent."… pic.twitter.com/lawCJi88MJ

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 20, 2025