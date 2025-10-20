CBS's Lesley Stahl to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff: "What should Israel do to reestablish the good reputation they had? … What about the anti-Semitism?"
Kushner: "If you're partners with Israel, you can benefit, and if you're against Israel, they're a tough opponent."… pic.twitter.com/lawCJi88MJ
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 20, 2025
One thought on “CBS’s Lesley Stahl to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff: “What should Israel do to reestablish the good reputation they had? … What about the anti-Semitism?””
Surely, none on the planet could produce anything more vomit-inducing than this?!!
Jared speaks of Israel’s compassion. Yes, genocide is soooo compassionate. And he says Israel “doesn’t have to explain themselves to the world.” Sure, we’ll put up with ANYTHING!! Then he expounds that anyone who partners with Israel can “benefit.” Is that what they call BLOOD MONEY?
And just gotta say, Hey Leslie, Iz never had a “good reputation,” so stop spitting that out.
Man, what a day at The Trenches. Thanks Henry and Admin for these hard-hitting articles, none more stomach-turning than the Kushner deliveries.
