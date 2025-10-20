Trump Endorses Prospective Massie Challenger Ed Gallrein, Even Though He’s Yet to Enter Race

President Trump, who is working in cahoots with Israel First billionaires to oust beloved Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, endorsed Ed Gallrein on Friday to take on Massie, even though he has yet to enter the race.

Trump wrote in a screed Friday on Truth Social:

Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP! The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot. A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. I hope Ed gets into the Race against Massie, who is now polling at about 9% because the Great People of Kentucky are wise to him — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike “lightweight” Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Should he decide to challenge Massie, Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, ED, RUN — MAGA!

From Politico, “Trump endorses Massie challenger not yet in the primary race”:

Gallrein ran unsuccessfully for state Senate last year, narrowly losing in the GOP primary. The winner of that race, fellow Navy SEAL and now-state Sen. Aaron Reed, was also vetted by Trump and his team as a possible challenger to Massie. Reed visited the White House over the summer, but Trump did not come away from the meeting totally sold on him. Some Republicans are pushing for former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who’s currently running to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, to drop that bid and enter the primary against Massie.

Reed is a total puppet of the Israel Lobby and Gallrein appears to be the same.

Massie, in response to Trump’s endorsement, called Gallrein a “failed candidate and establishment hack.” “After having been rejected by every elected official in the 4th District, Trump’s consultants clearly pushed the panic button with their choice of failed candidate and establishment hack Ed Gallrein,” Massie told POLITICO. “Ed’s been begging them to pick him for over three months now.” Trump’s endorsement of Gallrein — which included a photo of himself and Gallrein holding red MAGA hats in the Oval Office — comes as the president has been publicly teasing his plans to help unseat Massie for months. Two of his top political hands launched a super PAC, MAGA KY, that has already spent $1.8 million trying to take Massie down.

Note how they don’t mention who is behind the “MAGA KY” PAC.

Trump himself earlier this week, during his bonkers speech before the Knesset, suggested Miriam Adelson loved Israel more than America.

Of course, Trump in 2024 openly ran on handing our country over to Miriam Adelson and the Israel Lobby.

“You’re going to end up winning because you’re going to have the president, okay?” he told Adelson at an event for wealthy Jewish donors in August 2024.

Ousting Massie is part of that agenda.

As Massie noted in the past, John Paulson is in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book, and Paul Singer gave millions towards transgender activism and open borders.

Adelson, Paulson, Singer, AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and the rest of the Israel Lobby all hate Massie with a passion because he bucks their Israel First agenda.

With Americans’ support for Israel plummeting to record lows, the Israel Lobby spent $127 million to interfere in our elections during the 2023-2024 election cycle and they’re spending billions to take over TikTok, CBS News and Paramount.

Next, they’re going to go after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If Massie can overcome them, it will be a shot across the bow and show others they too can stand up to the Israel Lobby.

UPDATE: Gallrein is a Lindsey Graham donor.