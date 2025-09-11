Charlie Kirk Assassinated at Event in Utah Valley University, Shooter Still At Large

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated by a gunman on Wednesday while speaking at a public event at Utah Valley University.

The shooter is still at large. Two “subjects” have been investigated and released.

UPDATES AS THEY COME IN:

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says Kirk was murdered because he was a “friend of Israel” and “represented the Judeo-Christian values that unite Israel and America.”

Kash Patel is now asking the public for help…

BBC News is reporting police are going “door-to-door” searching for Charlie Kirk’s killer:

I’ve arrived at the campus where the shooting took place, as the police manhunt for the sniper intensifies. Two suspects have been arrested and then released, including one man who has been charged with obstruction of justice. It’s unclear whether they had any link to the attack. In the area around the campus, police are going door-to-door, still searching for Kirk’s killer. Journalists had been led by authorities to believe that suspects were in custody – however this is not the case. Outside the campus, I’ve been speaking to event attendees who have been unable to re-enter to retrieve their vehicles or possessions they left behind when they fled. The campus is locked down, and heavily-armed police are roaming the area, barring anyone from coming inside.

Imagine how much more intel there’d be if the feds didn’t jump the gun and tell everyone the shooter was in custody (see below)…

FBI Director Kash Patel jumped the gun:

Kirk condemned “assassination culture” “spreading on the left” in a post from April that’s being shared in the wake of his death:

Update from NBC News at 4:14PM EST:

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody, according to Utah Valley University spokesperson Eleanor Treanor. The school previously said in an alert that police had a suspect detained.

A local reporter with Deseret News is claiming that Utah Speaker Mike Schultz has confirmed Charlie Kirk is dead.

***

The AP, citing a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting, reported just before 4PM EST that Kirk “is being treated and is in critical condition.”

Horrific video shared on X shows the gunman hit him through the side of his neck, leading to severe blood loss.

Charlie Kirk has been shot!

Pray for him! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uHLAff78Dw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was answering a question about rampant left-wing violence in America when he was shot today. You can hear the crack of a rifle in this video from approximately 100 yards. I am burning with righteous anger. Pray right now for Charlie and his family. pic.twitter.com/XmQwEnvxng — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2025

“According to Kirk’s spokesperson, ‘Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown,'” Fox News reports.

There’s extremely graphic video shared on X that makes it hard to believe he will survive.

Our country is an insane asylum.