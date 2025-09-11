Charlie Kirk was starting to ask critical questions about Israel.
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) September 11, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Charlie Kirk was starting to ask critical questions about Israel.
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) September 11, 2025
3 thoughts on “Charlie Kirk was starting to ask critical questions about Israel.”
Was Kirk actually waking up? That sometimes happens in one’s early thirties. But he’s MAGA, supporting Trump, who supports Bibi, and funds Bibi, who executes GENOCIDE. Could one actually bust out of such extreme indoctrination? I do not know the reason for his shift, but maybe like so many other very late-comers, he just HAD to get on-board with calling out what’s happening in Gaza or risk becoming irrelevant/dismissed.
.
Is the planet at tipping point? Will it tip to planetary uprising? Already many pockets of turmoil and disruption. Bombing expanding to country after country. And the people are fed up with the lies and corruption, and with their quality of life being in the toilet and the quality of freedom diminishing. It’s getting really, really bad. Yet, many Americans are still too comfortable.
In Nepal the social media ban is bringing in the offspring of Big Brother. BIG TIME!!… to ATTEMPT to curtail truth and human interaction, just like in so many other places. France too is on fire in different areas. Just about all over, everything is becoming unaffordable or unlivable. I own that I feel my own growing fear, even if it’s always accompanied by my drive to fight.
My friend wrote me five words today about those jews who are in control and how they believe their “money proves they are good.”
I think he made a very profound summary. I guess it’s how they started their supremacy myth: “I have, therefore I am.”
As for those not choosing to be in the fight, who just go along with business as usual… Every day they remain in their comfort-zones and become more and more irritating, menacing, disturbing. The polarization is so thick between the fighters and the comfort-zoners. We deal with the dumb or severely programmed, programmed to look away. And of course, we deal with TRAITORS!!
Yeah, we’ve been here a long, long time with everything unethical, unlawful, and horrific thrown into our lives. Yet today I mentioned to my spouse that while evil exists, I wouldn’t feel truly alive were I not fighting it.
.
Might want to post this video separately galen. I only just saw it so don’t know anything about the back story or the people involved but it’s a strong message nonetheless.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xnYw3BRQMwY