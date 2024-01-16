Cheerleaders for the #ClimateScam, Al Gore and John Kerry, predicting that the polar ice caps would be gone by 2014.

By Wide Awake Media

How many times in succession do the climate apocalypse-mongers have to be wrong before people finally realise that “human-induced climate change” is a monumental scam, fabricated as a pretext for unelected globalist bodies (including the United Nations and World Economic Forum) to wield absolute control over every aspect of our lives, under the guise of “saving the planet”?

There is no “climate emergency”, and never has been.

