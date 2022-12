Chinese Digital Currency Comes With an Expiry Date – Spend It or It Will Vanish





NFT Premier Shorts

Sep 30, 2022

The digital yuan is programmable to the point that the currency can be made to expire, thus forcing consumers to use it up by a certain date. This is a twist on an obscure, unconventional monetary policy innovation known as a Gesell currency: expiring money, which gives the issuing government a heightened degree of control over money velocity, AKA how fast it’s “supplied” and how fast it’s spent.