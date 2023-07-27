You though speed traps in the USA were bad?
In China, CBDC is linked to your Digital ID. If you drive too fast, the speed camera system will immediately deduct your driver license points, before automatically deducting a fine from your Digital Wallet.
The speed limit here is… pic.twitter.com/gEUwIncksn
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 26, 2023
One thought on “Chinese Speed Trap”
everyone should fck em buy driving 10 under , or even better yet ,, everyone pull out on to the highway and just sit there until they stop this stupid shit ..because if it weren’t for us going to work, there wouldn’t be any of them, or our money to spend on hookers and blow