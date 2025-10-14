CIA officer explains how the government baits and tricks people into committing crimes
They create posts and then have fake social media profiles respond to the posts in a way that will trigger their target and push them “to where they have no choice but to act on their impulse” pic.twitter.com/YA13a3x3hJ
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 13, 2025
anyone doxxed this traitor yet? seems he likes to entrap people , likely never showing what “triggered” them. .maybe its time for the internet to find him and trigger him
Yeah. And I can’t imagine what it feels like to fully serve evil, to be dedicated to everything that is anti-humanity.
I ask myself, Why am I alive at this time when evil is running rampant all over the world? The only answer I get is, Because you must fight it.
Not a good day to relax.
