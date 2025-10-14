Promises Made, Promises Kept (to Israel)

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump gave a speech before the Knesset on Monday touting his subservience to the Jewish state and praising the influence of Israel First GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon.

From Antiwar, “Trump Suggests One of His Biggest Donors Cares More About Israel Than the US”:

“I’m gonna get her in trouble with this one, but I actually asked her once, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more? Israel. The United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That might mean Israel,” the president said. Miriam’s late husband, Sheldon Adelson, was also a major contributor to Trump’s previous presidential campaigns, and Trump credited the couple for pro-Israel moves he made in his first administration, including recognizing the Israeli annexation of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office, they’d call me. I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I could think of. Look at her sitting there so innocently, she got $60 billion in the bank … and she loves Israel,” Trump said in his Knesset address, which Miriam attended. “Her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him, very supportive of me. And he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the president of the United States, it doesn’t work that way. He’d come in and do good, though. But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights,” Trump added.

Trump said similar in September 2024:

The “warnings” Trump ignored from our intelligence agencies ended up leading to October 7th.

That said, I appreciate the fact Trump just blurts out how our supposed “representative democracy” actually functions behind the scenes.

It’s hardly even hidden anymore.

Lest anyone forget, Trump in 2024 openly ran on handing our country over to Miriam Adelson and the Israel Lobby.

“You’re going to end up winning because you’re going to have the president, okay?” he told Adelson at an event for wealthy Jewish donors in August 2024.

That’s one of the few promises he’s actually kept (just as we saw in his first term).

When Trump predicted on the campaign trail that we’d get “tired of winning,” I guess he was only talking about Israel.

Of course, Netanyahu and the rest of the gang’s praise for Trump is purely tactical. They know Trump appreciates flattery, and so they’re laying it on thick.

If he were to ever stop doing their bidding, they’d turn on him in an instant.

Here are some other highlights from Monday’s event:

The Trump administration funded, armed, and aided Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Now that the Strip has been leveled, Trump, Jared Kushner, et al. are patting themselves on the back that they negotiated a temporary reprieve for the Palestinians in exchange for their captives.

The Trump administration has been launching attacks on Venezuela and has reportedly been secretly working with Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep inside of Russia.

Israel is preparing for future strikes on Iran.

Odds are this “peace deal” with Gaza, if it’s actually legit, is just a strategic pullback to focus on other wars.