CNN Stuns Viewers With Damaging Admission About The Ukraine War

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

Much like the fallout from Covid propaganda led to the media admitting that Americans were misled years later, CNN is finally letting viewers in on the dirty little secret: The Ukraine War is not “winnable” — at least not the way people were led to believe.

Russia, a nuclear-armed power, has long ago accomplished a fait accompli in the Donbass region, after having accomplished the same in Crimea years prior.

Since Putin sees the Black Sea region as vital to the nation’s security, providing Russia with its only warm water port, the Russian Army was not going to be pushed off of the territory short of nuclear war.

And since NATO has been heavily involved since the beginning, sending Ukraine heavy military aid, in addition to giving the fledgling, corrupt, undemocratic nation numerous aid packages, the proxy war was always a dangerous game with the potential to trigger a world war.

NATO’s mobilization against Putin to press for pushback, instead of peace among the stalemate, also served to push China into the arms of Russia. On an international security level, as well as a diplomatic level, it has all been a giant debacle; and the West’s censorship of critics of NATO’s response to the war — as well as its role in triggering it — now looks especially foolish and destructive.

CNN reluctantly gave its viewers a truth-telling session about the Ukraine debacle.

“After months of a Counteroffensive to wrest territory from Russia, new reporting from Time Magazine reveals that while Ukrainian President Zelensky is still deeply committed to the fight, some of his advisors are worried,” CNN’s Abby Phillip reported.

“One of Zelensky’s aides telling Time, ‘he deludes himself. We’re out of options. We’re not winning. But try telling him that’.”

“And that sobering assessment extends beyond the civilian government, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief for the armed forces saying this to The Economist: ‘Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate. There will likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough, a stalemate,’ which was not the characterization over the last several months.”

Then, CNN dropped the hammer and showed members of the Biden administration misleading Americans on the Ukraine War.

“It’s not a stalemate. They’re not just frozen. The Ukrainians are moving,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

“We do not assess that the conflict is a stalemate. We are seeing it continue to take territory on a methodical, systematic basis,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“We’ve seen the progress on the counter-offensive. It’s very heartening,” claimed Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Phillip then went to the Ukraine map to show Americans wear the conflict is continuing to be fought on the ground.

“And the reality on the battlefield? Well, we can show you those slivers of yellow are Ukraine’s counter-offensive gains, and it really isn’t a whole lot.”

“Now the ground in Ukraine is hardening now for another long winter and the fight in the United States over how much aid to give it is getting more intense.”

“Congress has authorized roughly $113 billion so far, but poll suggests that the American people’s willingness to support Ukraine is waning,” she continued.

“The yellow line here shows the share of Americans who say that the US is doing too much to help Ukraine, and now it’s at 41% up from 29% in June. And that’s raising some tough questions for the Biden administration and for both parties in Congress.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is still pursuing leads into allegations of Biden influence-peddling in Ukraine during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The White House has thus far resisted efforts to audit the aid packages to Ukraine; but new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has signaled that he intends to put an end to the continuous stream of taxpayer funds to Ukraine with lax Congressional oversight.