#BREAKING: CNN's John Miller reveals three new details on the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump:

– Earlier in the day, he went through Secret Service security WITH his rangefinder and scoped out the snipers, who spotted him and said they need to keep an eye on him.

-… pic.twitter.com/KpIzAxDRBm

— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 16, 2024