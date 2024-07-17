RNC: Donald J Trump is the Most Pro-Israel President in US History. pic.twitter.com/5jHRsepb6m
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) July 16, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
RNC: Donald J Trump is the Most Pro-Israel President in US History. pic.twitter.com/5jHRsepb6m
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) July 16, 2024
One thought on “RNC: Donald J Trump is the Most Pro-Israel President in US History.”
Treason to the core!!!
Right off the bat they have to mention Israel and don’t even hide it anymore.
What happened to support America?
Do you know why country you are in?
Unfrigginbelievable!!!!
And the assholes cheer like it’s a sporting event roaring for the genocide of the Palestinian people.
Absolutely disgusting! Someone needs to hang that piece of sh*t for high treason.
Hell, that whole convention needs to be laid waste.