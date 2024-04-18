Colorado LGBTQ activist arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, released on $20,000 bond

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

On Monday, Colorado police arrested a male suspect on charges of sexual exploitation of a child following a lengthy investigation that was first launched in late 2022.

LGBTQ activist Sean Pinion, 31, of El Paso County, was arrested and taken into custody on April 15. He has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to KKTV.

Pinion has shared posts on Facebook on how to get chest binders as well as volunteered for several LGBTQ organizations.

Colorado Springs Police said that in November 2022, they launched an investigation into someone posting images of child sex abuse material on social media. In 2023, detectives found multiple addresses in El Paso County that may have been connected to a potential suspect, but they were unable to track that person down.

Detectives located a potential address in the Security-Widefield neighborhood of unincorporated El Paso County in December 2023, and they spent many hours surveilling the residence. On April 11, 2024, a search warrant was executed in the neighborhood northeast of US 85-87 and Mesa Ridge Parkway in the 200 block of Dexter Street.

Police took Pinion into custody four days after the search warrant was executed.

Pinion was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $20,000 bond and has since been released, according to court records.

Pinion served as president of the board at Pikes Peak Arts Council, however, the council said in a statement to 11 News that Pinion has been removed from the board following his recent arrest.

“In light of recent events, the executive board of the Pikes Peak Arts Council has formally removed Sean Pinion as President effective immediately. The Pikes Peak Arts Council has a zero tolerance policy. Our board as whole was unaware of the charges until news broke to us on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. As representatives of the Pikes Peak Arts Council, [we] do not condone his actions nor are they a representation for who we are. Our number one priority is safety for those in our community,” the group said.

Pinion is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.