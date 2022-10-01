Posted: October 1, 2022 Categories: Videos Controlling Hurricane Ian? Dane Wigington Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Controlling Hurricane Ian?”
I was actually thinking this same thing last night. It felt almost controlled. The shifting pattern, the path and the way it moved up the coast to hit Charleston just doesn’t seem natural at all for a hurricane. It shouldn’t shift that much. It should have died down after making landfall and not picked up again even if it went back out to sea.
It was a controlled project all summer they chem-med the sky everyday for t-stroms at about the same time daily, they have been trying to hit The st. Pete – Tampabay area for the last 5 years. So this was controlled by bill gates money. We just got power back on last night.
Why does the heading even have a question mark in 2022?