Cops identify suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

Police have identified the suspect in Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, but are still investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.
Police say Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, used a long rifle to carry out the attack and was already subdued by patrons at Club Q by the time officers arrived. Authorities say at least 5 people were killed and 18 injured in the attack, though they warned that those numbers are not final.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez delivered an update to reporters alongside city Mayor John Suthers and other officials Sunday morning. Aldrich is in custody and is receiving treatment of injuries at a local hospital.
Police say they received the first call regarding the attack at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, and the first officer was dispatched to the scene at 11:57. The officer arrived to the scene at 12:02 a.m. and took the already-subdued suspect into custody before calling for more support.
Aldrich had a previous run-in with police in 2021, when police arrested him for allegedly making a bomb threat against two homes in Colorado Springs, according to KRDO.
It was reported to police at the time that Aldrich, then 21, had created a homemade explosive device and had weapons and ammunition. Police arrived to the scene and Aldrich refused to surrender, but was later taken into custody.
Aldrich faced two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping for the incident.
Officials say the number of victims at the club is fluctuating, as some of those injured traveled to area hospitals using private means.
Vasquez says “at least two heroic people” took action to stop the shooter from causing more damage.
The investigation is in its early stages, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene to assist.
A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department told FOX 21 that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/cops-identify-suspect-colorado-gay-nightclub-shooting
4 thoughts on “Cops identify suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting”
“pulse: part deux!” Just aired at a queer club near you!
And “club Q”? Zero points for originality on this one.
Hope no one broke a nail during production.
Yeah, and as usual, we don’t have the whole story. True event or false-flag? But if it did happen… this young man (patsy?) who they claim did the deed… well if he was a real person, we just don’t know what he might have been saving himself from. What happened to him for him to do this? Well, one thing we do know is gun-grabbing is on the menu.
They’re covering this as if it was an attack on Heaven itself. If only the attacks on our Bill of Rights got half the coverage.
.
And here’s their ad for their all ages drag show the following day:
https://heavy.com/news/club-q-mass-shooting-colorado-springs-gay-club/amp/
This ain’t telling me sht!
I’ve seen remains of faggot mofos burn whole apartments because they lost their so called “life partner”
They’re sick fkrs, and I probably ain’t buying this sht story.
Reminds me of being a boy among fking freaks!
Have a nice day